CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- If you haven't heard of the name Katelyn Lehnen, you will very soon.
The Glenwood 8th grader is not only breaking school records but is getting national attention as well.
In February, she ran a 41 flat in the indoor 300 meter race... which ranked number one in the country for her age.
Katelyn has since broken school records for her grade in the 100 and 400.
She gets her speed from her mom Christine, who's in the Hall of Fame at Monmouth.
Her brother Luke, was recently a star basketball player and quarterback for Glenwood.
And it's that family competition that's helped her from a young age be the best she can be.
