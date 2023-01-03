TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) -- The Illini's defense was one of the best in the country but how would they do without Ryan Walters?
That question was answered in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl.
Aaron Henry, who was recently named the new defensive coordinator, called an outstanding game and the defense didn't skip a beat.
Even without star defensive backs Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown, the Illinois secondary came up with two interceptions.
The Illini only allowed 13 offensive points to a Mississippi State squad that averaged 31 points per game.
