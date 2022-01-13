(WAND) -- Track Enterprises' Adam Mackey, who works for both Macon and Lincoln Speedway, was named the 2021 DIRTcar Promoter of the Year.
Mackey helped the tracks host around 60 events.
He says it's a true honor and that it helps the credibility of the tracks going forward.
