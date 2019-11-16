CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- In less than a week, all eyes in the high school basketball world will be on Morgan Park senior Adam Miller, a Peoria native who has risen to the No. 31 prospect in the country.
This coming Thursday he will choose between Illinois, Michigan, Louisville and Arizona at a ceremony held at the Jordan Story in Chicago's Loop.
For Illinois fans in particular, it's a time of acute anticipation and excitement as the prospect of landing another blue-chip recruit crosses their minds.
But on this Friday night at Morgan Park High School none of that is at the forefront -- Adam is able to relax and have fun with his teammates in the annual Green and White Game.
In this WAND interview, Adam (the highest ranked recruit from Central Illinois since Shaun Livingston) shares his feelings as he approaches his commitment day, how his mother has helped him in the process and his predictions for Morgan Park's upcoming season.
The Mustangs are ranked No. 19 in the USA Today preseason national rankings and No. 2 in the Midwest rankings, behind only West Virginia boarding school Huntington Prep.