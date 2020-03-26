CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- The state of Illinois has produced some of the most explosive, accomplished and famous basketball prospects over the life of the Gatorade Player of the Year Award.
But only four have a rare distinction.
From Chicago's Derrick Rose (2007) to East St. Louis' LaPhonso Ellis (1988), with 217 stars Brian Cook (1999) and Rayvonte Rice (2010) in between. The award stretches to all corners of the state, from Rock Island's Chasson Randle of the Quad Cities (2011) to Peoria stars like Shaun Livingston (2004). The Rockford area is represented too, by Hononegah Ryan Hoover (1992).
But in the history of the award, dating back to Nelison "Nick" Anderson (Simeon) in 1986, only three players have ever won it twice.
Until now. Now there are four.
Morgan Park senior Adam Miller may have had his chance at a state championship trophy in front of his home city of Peoria ripped away by the COVID-19 cancellations, but with the 2020 Gatorade Award, Miller joins rare air in the state's history.
Adam Miller (Morgan Park, Illinois) 2019 + 2020
Jalen Brunson (Stevenson, Villanova) 2014 + 2015
Jabari Parker (Simeon, Duke) 2012 + 2013
Jon Scheyer (Glenbrook North, Duke) 2005 + 2006
The award is given to players who show excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community. Miller has proven all three in his time on Chicago's far South Side, putting up big numbers with the Mustangs on the court and in the classroom. He has earned a 3.69 GPA and routinely holds camps for kids in Chicago and his native Peoria in addition to other charitable events like a toy drive this past winter.