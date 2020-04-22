CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- It's official: Adam Miller is coming to Illinois.
The No. 31 prospect in the class of 2020 signed with the Illini on Wednesday in a ceremony over video messaging platform Zoom.
Miller brings a trophy case of accolades to Champaign in addition to his recruiting ranking, including Mr. Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year (twice) and various other statewide Player of the Year honors.
He was born and raised in Peoria and has spent the past three years living in Chicago. This makes him the highest-ranked Central Illinois recruit since fellow Peoria native Shaun Livingston.