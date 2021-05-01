(WAND-TV) -- Former Illini freshman guard Adam Miller announced via Twitter and Instagram Saturday afternoon that he will officially be leaving the Big Ten to join LSU and the SEC.
The freshman started in all of Illinois' regular season games last year and averaged 8.3 PPG, 2.8 RBG and .8 APG.
