CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois recruit Adam Miller can add another trophy to his already bulging display case: Mr. Basketball.
With the award, he is now in even rarer air than before in terms of high school legacy.
He joined an exclusive group when he won two Gatorade Awards, now he cements himself in that group that includes just Jalen Brunson, Jabari Parker and Jon Scheyer. Those are the only Illinois players since 1981 to win two Gatorade Awards (started in 1986) and Mr. Basketball (1981).
There is another type of rare air that Miller now joins: Mr. Basketball recruits that chose Illinois. Miller, who has yet to sign, would join the following list if he makes his Illini commitment official:
MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS WHO SIGNED WITH ILLINOIS
Bruce Douglas, Quincy (1982) - NBA
Nick Anderson, Simeon (1986) - NBA
Marcus Liberty, King (1987) - NBA
Deon Thomas, Simeon (1989) - NBA
Jarrod Gee, St. Martin de Porres (Waukegan) (1994)
Sergio McClain, Manual (1997)
Frank Williams, Manual (1998) - NBA
Brian Cook, Lincoln (1999) - NBA
Dee Brown, Proviso East (2002) - NBA
Brandon Paul, Warren (2009) - NBA
Jereme Richmond, Waukegan (2010)
Mark Smith, Edwardsville (2017) - Active NCAA
Adam Miller, Morgan Park/Manual (2020?)