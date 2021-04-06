MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- After 390 days, the Mt. Zion softball team has officially returned to their practice field.
The last time the Lady Braves played a game, they took home third place in the 2019 IHSA State Tournament.
Legendary head coach Greg Blakey, who ranks in the top 10 in IHSA history for most wins as a softball coach, says he couldn't be happier for his players.
Mt. Zion will have a lot of new faces in 2021 but are hungry to compete together.
