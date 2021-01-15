After regions move to Tier 2 mitigations, some IHSA sports return, others remain paused

Governor Pritzker announced today that Regions 1, 2 and 5 were moving to Tier 2 mitigations.
New IHSA guidelines were given to schools in those Regions. For schools who aren't, all IHSA athletics remain paused.
To see the full IHSA release from today, click here.
Within the release it states the following for IHSA schools located in regions under Tier 2 mitigations;
Low-Risk Sports: Can begin practice immediately and will begin competition within their geographic region on a future date to be determined by the IHSA Board.
Medium-Risk Sports: There are currently no winter sports categorized as medium-risk.
High-Risk Sports: Team training with no physical contact may begin immediately.
Low-risk winter sports include boys swimming and diving, cheerleading, boys and girls bowling, girls gymnastics, dance and badminton.
There aren't any medium-risk sports during the winter season. The only high-risk sports in the winter are boys and girls basketball.
For all other regions who didn't get moved to Tier 2 mitigations, all IHSA athletics remain paused.
The IHSA Board of Directors will meet again on January 27.
