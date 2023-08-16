ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - ALAH Football has big shoes to fill.
Last year, Kaden Feagin was a walking highlight reel for the Knights.
But Feagin is now preparing for his first collegiate season with the Fighting Illini.
And even without Feagin, the Knights are ruling out all doubt this season.
ALAH was just two points away from winning the Lincoln Prairie Conference last year. And even despite losing Feagin and 11 other seniors, the Knights still have great numbers. More players on their roster than last year.
The Knights will continue to keep opponents on their toes with the Wing T offense. Helping run the show and taking over for Feagin at QB will be senior Jayce Parsons.
ALAH will open up their season a week from Friday against Argenta-Oreana.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.