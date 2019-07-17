ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Six of central Illinois' high school football teams competed in a 7-on-7 outing at ALAH High School Wednesday.
Unity, Argenta-Oreana, Tuscola, ALAH, Blue Ridge and Mt. Zion were all on hand getting their team ready for the upcoming season. Tuscola's three sport athlete Jalen Quinn stood out among the many players out there as he played both quarterback and wide receiver. Here are a few other top plays from the jamboree.
[For video click here]
We will have more on all of the teams involved in the upcoming week.