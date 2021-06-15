ARTHUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The ALAH softball team is heading off to compete in the 1A state semifinals on Wednesday in a matchup with St. Anthony.
In preparation for that game, and a potential visit to the state finals later that day, the team spent Tuesday afternoon focusing on a number of aspects of the game to improve their chances at bringing home some hardware.
From bunting, to situational hitting, the ALAH softball team knows they have to give enough run support to supply star pitcher Makenzie Brown with enough wiggle room to do her job on the mound.
