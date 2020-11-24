ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) -- ALAH cross country star Layton Hall held his officially signing ceremony this weekend.
Next year, he'll compete at the Division I level for Indiana State.
Hall won both the regional and sectional cross country titles this season out at Hickory Point Golf Course.
He was a big time contributor in helping the Knights win their first team sectional title for cross country in program history.
