ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week in the first round of playoffs features ALAH taking on undefeated Pana.
We first focus on the road team, the Knights.
They enter the game with a 5-4 record.
ALAH knows Pana has an explosive offense and they hope to slow them down by running the football and chewing up clock.
They have the running back to do it too. Kaden Feagin stands 6'2" 225 pounds and has offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and more.
But once the Panthers get the ball, controlling Pana's quarterback Max Lynch is priority number one for the Knights.
