ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) -- ALAH's Kaden Feagin is staying home to play for Illinois.
According to 247Sports, he's a four-star recruit that ranks top five in the state and is in the top 250 nationally.
Feagin picked the Illini over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and many more.
The Knights standout ran for 12 hundred and 49 yards, tallied 16 touchdowns and racked up nearly 100 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Feagin is the first recruit from the Class of 2023 to commit to Illinois.
(0) comments
