ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) -- ALAH star Kaden Feagin was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Illinois!
This comes after a monster senior year with the Knights where he totaled 23 hundred yards and 37 touchdowns.
On defense, Feagin tallied two interceptions, three forced fumbles and racked up 82 tackles.
Feagin signed with Illinois and will be wearing the orange and blue this fall.
