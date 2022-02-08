CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team received great news.
Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski announced that he'll be returning for a sixth season.
Palczewski is coming off of successful surgery and was grated another year by the NCAA.
The three time All-Big Ten honoree will enter the season with 52 career starts which is more than any other active player in college football.
