NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Big time news for Illinois State football fans.
All home games are set to air on Marquee Sports Network.
This station is available on more than 50 cable providers in portions of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin.
The five home games will include opponents, Butler, Missouri State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Indiana State.
