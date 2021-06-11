(WAND)-As the state of Illinois moves into Phase 5, IHSA announces that all sports can return to normalcy.
This permits tournaments, out-of-conference/league play, out-of-state play, and championship games.
In addition, spectator limits have been lifted, and large gatherings of all sizes can resume.
All state final competitions will be permitted local maximum attendance limits.
With confirmation from the Governor's office and the IDPH, all medium-risk and low-risk outdoor sports may be conducted with masking optional.
Allowing girls soccer and girls lacrosse teams to complete their seasons with masking by individual preference. Masks for coaches, officials, and spectators of outdoor sports are also optional.
The IHSA plans on returning all sports and activities to their traditional seasons, starting and ending per IHSA By-laws and culminating with state finals.
Existing Terms and Conditions for all sports and activities will guide all state series planning, including a return to full host school guarantees to member schools serving as hosts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.