Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.