DECATUR, ILL. (WAND-TV) -- Both Teutopolis and Altamont secured wins in Saturday's high school basketball matchups across Central Illinois.
In addition to the victories, a new gym was introduced to the world as Monticello opened it's doors to their new basketball home.
The new gym includes state of the art TVs, giant scoreboards and a really nice floor.
What makes the gym so special though is who they named it after; Arthur "Buz" Seevers, a graduate of the 1966 class of Monticello.
