DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Amir Brummett went from having the ball in his hands every play in high school, to having to watch from the sidelines in college.
It wasn't an easy transition for the former MacArthur General who redshirted his first year at Northern Illinois.
He learned a lot seeing the game from a different perspective. Brummett also played in a few games thanks to the new redshirt rule.
Brummett's first season ended with a bang - a MAC Championship and his first ever trip to Florida for the Boca Raton Bowl. Click here to hear from Brummett discuss his freshman year, and his memorable bowl game trip.