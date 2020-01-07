TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAND) -- Decatur native Christian Williams is this week's Alumni Tuesday spotlight, and not just because of his Indiana State Sycamores' recent seven-game winning streak.
Yes, Williams has had bright spots in his fifth and final season of college basketball including a season-high 14 points at Dayton and 9 points the following game at Louisville.
But more importantly his story is a lesson to the young athletes of Central Illinois: take your grades seriously and the game can take you to remarkable places.
Williams got to travel to the Bahamas with his team this November, and this young season has also featured trips to the Indianapolis Pacers' arena and one of the top facilities in college basketball, Louisville's KFC Yum! Center.
The St. Teresa graduate is averaging roughly 20 minutes a game for Indiana State this season with 4.3 points a game and 2.7 rebounds. He spent his first two seasons at Iowa before transferring to Indiana State.