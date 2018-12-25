DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Former MacArthur General Shaq Bond had a season to remember at Utah State.
From making impact plays at Michigan State, to a 100 yard pick six against New Mexico, to a win in the New Mexico Bowl - he made the most of his opportunities.
Bond took an unconventional path to the big stage of division one college football. He played baseball at Lincoln College after high school, then headed to California to play football at the junior college level, before eventually landing at Utah State.
