CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) Some of the numbers are the kind that make you rub your eyes to make sure you're not still waking up.
19 percent shooting in the first half, less than 29 percent for the game. Hitting the 30-point mark with about 10 minutes left in the second half.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood has another name for Saturday afternoon's 54-51 game against Rutgers: a win.
"An ugly win is better than a pretty loss," he said after the game.
Ayo Dosunmu was one of the few bright spots offensively for Illinois with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Kofi Cockburn was thrown out of his rhythm offensively by Rutgers' physical play, but he got the last laugh with 17 rebounds and 2 momentum-changing blocks.
Illinois has a mid-week "bye" before playing Northwestern this coming Saturday in a 4 p.m. tipoff.