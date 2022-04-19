CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Andre Curbelo entered the transfer portal on March 28th.
He's decided on his new home and it will be St. John's.
The university is located in New York City which is just about an hour away from where Curbelo played high school ball at Long Island Lutheran.
