NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- The Hawk has returned to Illinois.
Hall of Fame outfielder Andre Dawson was at the Corn Crib in Normal to sign autographs and throw out the first pitch of the Prospect League All-Star Game.
[VIDEO: 1-ON-1 WITH ANDRE DAWSON]
The 1987 National League MVP joins WAND's Gordon Voit for an exclusive 1-on-1 interview on wide-ranging topics from milkshakes to the home run/strikeout surge in baseball. Who does Dawson enjoy watching most in today's game? Does he believe that the ball is different than it was just a couple of years ago? This and more, only on WAND Sports!