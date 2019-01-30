INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) -- Springfield and Central Illinois have produced some spectacular professional athletes, but only one of them has "NBA Finals MVP" on his resume.
In this WAND exclusive interview, Lanphier graduate and current Golden State Warrior Andre Iguodala takes time out of his busy pregame schedule during a trip to Indianapolis to talk with WAND's Gordon Voit about his upbringing in the Capital City, his present-day family ties, the Boys and Girls Club, his days in a Lanphier Lions uniform, golf and what he has planned after basketball!
[VIDEO: PARTS 1 AND 2]
Part 1: "The Early Years"
- Family, going to school at Franklin/Feitshans/Matheny and his heroes growing up
Part 2: "The Lanphier Years"
- Which Lions rival he wanted to beat the worst, how coach Craig Patton helped prepare him for college and the NBA and specific stars he squared off against
Part 3: "The Warriors Years" (Will air on Friday)
- On his 35th birthday, Andre shares why this portion of his career has been so rewarding, why he has the golf bug, plus his plans after his career.