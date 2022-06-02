SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Lanphier star Andre Iguodala was drafted 9th overall in 2004.
18 years later, he's still playing in the NBA.
So in what area has he grown the most during this time?
His Mom Linda tells us.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.