SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Over Andre Iguodala's 18-year career he's been known as one of the smartest players in the NBA.
His basketball IQ started being built at a young age.
Andre's parents Linda and Leonard held him to a high standard in school and that's paid off during his lengthy basketball career.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.