In this Week 8 Friday Frenzy preview, Gordon Voit and Orlando Toatley preview some of the top games and teams in the area.
+ (6) Mt. Zion (7-0) hosts (7) Effingham (7-0) in a battle for the Apollo Conference championship
+ MacArthur (4-3) travels to Eisenhower (0-7) for Soy City Braggin' Rights featuring the Decatur Public Schools Hall of Fame ceremony at halftime. (Note: Game time is 5 p.m. at Eisenhower High School.)
+ (2) Central A&M (7-0) is flying high at No. 2 in the Class 1A polls. In this WAND Sports feature, Orlando Toatley visits practice to break down the Raiders' season.