ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) -- Argenta-Oreana didn't have to look far for their new head coach for boys basketball.
The Bombers hired Clay Haurberg who coached last season at Clinton.
The Maroons finished 5-26 last season.
Haurberg will take over an Argenta-Oreana team that finished 2-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.