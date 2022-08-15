ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) -- WAND continues to preview one high school football team a day.
Today, we feature Argenta-Oreana.
The Bombers are hard at work under new head coach Clay Haurberg.
Argenta-Oreana knows this program has a lot of work to do after going winless last year.
The Bombers will have just four seniors on this year's roster and those guys want to give Argenta-Oreana all they have during their last season in the orange and blue.
