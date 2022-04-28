ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) -- A local athlete is making history by receiving an award from the Bears.
Brooklynn Syrcle is the first female to be named a Community High School All-Star by Chicago.
She's a sophomore and competes in football, basketball and club lacrosse.
Brooklynn has more than 500 hours of community service the last two years.
She selected Project Linus of Central Illinois as her charity that the Bears will donate 500 dollars to.
