BUFFALO, Ill. (WAND) -- Ashlyn Sturdy has been a dominant point guard for the TCSV tornado's for the last four years and now she's taking her talents to Millikin University to play ball for the Big Blue.
Sturdy finished her career with over 2,000 points and over 500 rebounds, steals, and assists.
Ashlyn said that academics played a huge role in what school she wanted to choose.
She received numerous academic scholarships as well, including the Merit Scholarship and the Honors Science Scholarship that will allow her to do summer research with a science professor.
Ashlyn said that she build a relationship over time with head coach Olivia let and looks forward to what's in store.