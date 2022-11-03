ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week spotlights Athens and St. Teresa!
The Warriors enter this game battle-tested.
9th seeded Athens comes into this game with an 8-2 record with their only two losses coming to teams that are a combined 19-1 this season.
This is a tough Warriors squad that just won their first round game 48-8 and have outscored their opponents by over 220 points.
Athens knows that St. Teresa is ultra-talented but they're excited for the opportunity on Saturday.
