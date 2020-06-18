ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) -- The stories sound like something right out of Hollywood: half Huck Finn, half war film.
Tom "Ralph" Tucker slashed the head off a 7-foot-2 bushmaster snake while serving in the Korean War in Panama. Broke three track records at Illinois State. Skinned small vermin and fixing film projectors to make ends meet while supporting his three kids while a student.
He's a Paul Bunyan kind of figure, literally -- he was a multi-time champion of the Paul Bunyan games which involved driving nails and sawing logs.
From a scrawny farm boy growing up outside Argenta to a Hall of Fame athlete to the Hall of Fame great-grandfather he is today, Tucker is worthy of praise for his dedication to his family.
WAND Sports is spotlighting positive examples of fatherhood in sports leading up to Father's Day weekend and beyond.
