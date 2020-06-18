It's a brand new segment called "Sports Brings us Together" and it's all about celebrating the many ways that sports bridges cultural, racial, language and any other kind of gap between two people.
To submit a story, please send a 30- to 60-second video to Gordon Voit via Facebook or Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Episode 3: Kevin Hale saved by his own team in time of crisis
With his young son's life hanging in the balance, Warrensburg-Latham baseball coach Kevin Hale needed a hand. What he got was a whole team-full of hands. Families helped with meals and childcare. When Coach Hale came back to the team, a young pitcher named Jason Edwards dedicated a masterful performance to baby Nolan.
Episode 2: Karon Shelley on 0-18 lessons
His team had every reason to implode -- they were 0-18 in a two-year span, after all. But as Decatur teenager Karon Shelley shares, the Eisenhower Panther football team stayed together from start to finish. Hear about how his coaches helped build a culture of togetherness when they could have fractured.
Note: Since recording this video, Shelley has announced he intends to transfer from Eisenhower to MacArthur.
Episode 1: Roe Skidmore, MVP George Foster and the "Honey Incident"
Decatur native Roe Skidmore shares about building a friendship with George Foster in the San Francisco Giants system in 1968. Foster would blossom into a superstar for the Reds' 1970s dynastyand was 1977 National League MVP. One day Skidmore attempted to copy Foster's pregame routine and learned a valuable lesson!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.