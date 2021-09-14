CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Atkins Group Open continued as part of the ITF World Tennis Tour Tuesday afternoon as several current and former Illini competed in singles and doubles competitions.
Featured here were Alexander Petrov, who defeated Toby Boyer who forfeited in the match due to injury. Also included was the doubles matchup of Gabriellus Guzauskas and Olivier Stuart vs. Alexander Brown and Ezekiel Clark.
All except Boyer are current or former Illini players.
