CHICAGO (WAND) - Ayo Dosunmu is staying home.
The former Illini great and restricted free agent agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract to return to the Chicago Bulls, his agent, Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports Management, told ESPN on Friday.
The former second round draft pick has been a solid rotational piece for an injury-riddled Bulls team.
Dosunmu, 23, started 51 games during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 8.6 points per game.
