CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn both played outstanding basketball this season and today received recognition within the Big Ten.
The media voted Dosunmu as a First-Team All-Big Ten player and both the coaches and the media voted Cockburn as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Dosunmu is the first Illini player to earn first-team honors since 2010.
He leads U of I and is fifth in the conference in scoring this season averaging 16.6 points per game.
Dosunmu also leads Illinois and is 11th in the Big Ten in assists with 3.3 per game.
He might be the most clutch player in the conference as well. He hit key shots to help seal victories against Wisconsin, Rutgers, Northwestern and Michigan.
Cockburn is the fourth Illini player to be named Freshman of the Year and the first since 2010.
His resume speaks for itself.... 7-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, 12 double-doubles, top rebounding freshman in Illinois history... the list goes on and on.
Cockburn is also a unanimous selection to the coaches' All-Freshman Team.
