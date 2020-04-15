AYO DECLARES: Five takeaways for you after I spoke with Ayo Dosunmu's father Quam Dosunmu.
1) The family is happy; their son is about to dip his toes into the NBA
2) This is a zero-risk, potentially high-reward situation: Why not gather more feedback and get your name out there?
2b) This ability to scrimmage against other prospects affects Ayo Dosunmu more than other players because he rises to the top of real-life games, he's more than rankings/stats/Combine numbers. He proved that when he beat out many other higher-ranked prospects to make Team USA
3) Not even the *prospects themselves* know what the pre-Draft calendar will look like, so the Dosunmus are taking this one phase at a time.
4) One of Ayo's main goals was to put Illinois back on the national stage, and that was accomplished (as he explains in his video: https://twitter.com/i/status/1250565551031758850)