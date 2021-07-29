CHICAGO (WAND) - His jersey will hang in the rafters at State Farm Center, now he's off to the NBA.
Ayo Dosunmu is staying in Illinois after he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 38rd overall pick.
In his final season with Illinois, Dosunmu was named the USA Today National Player of the Year after averaging 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
Other accolades include Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year, NCAA Consensus First-Team All-American, Wooden Award Finalist, Naismith Trophy Finalist and Oscar Robertson Trophy Finalist just to name a few.
CHICAGO'S OWN.— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 30, 2021
WELCOME HOME, AYO. pic.twitter.com/ghTsi0NLFc
