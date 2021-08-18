Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu has made it official with the Chicago Bulls.
The consensus first-team All-American signed a two-year deal with his hometown NBA team.
Reports say it's a guaranteed two-year, $2.48 million dollar deal.
The second round pick averaged almost 26 minutes per game in the Summer League and averaged six points on 29.2 percent shooting.
