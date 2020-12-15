CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Ayo Dosunmu has been elite.
There's no denying that and this week the Big Ten Conference is recognizing his outstanding play.
Dosunmu was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week after he averaged 27 points, 8.5 rebounds and shot 61 percent from the field in two games against Duke and Missouri.
Dosunmu scored a career-high 36 points at Missouri which also broke the single-game scoring record in the Braggin' Rights series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.