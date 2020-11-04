CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Ayo Dosunmu continues to gain national attention.
The junior guard has been named to the 2021 Bob Cousy Award Watch List.
This award recognizes the best point guard in the country.
Currently, there are 20 candidates for the Cousy Award.
One of them being Ayo Dosunmu, who was recently named by CBS Sports, a first-team All-America player.
This is the second year in a row that Dosunmu has been on this watch list.
Dee Brown won the award during his senior year in 2006.
