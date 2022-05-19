CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- After being drafted 38th overall a year ago, former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu has been named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.
During the regular season with the Chicago Bulls, Ayo averaged 27.4 minutes and shot 52 percent from the field.
During the 77 regular season games he played in, Ayo tallied 8.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.