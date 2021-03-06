COLUMBUS, OH (WAND) -- He's back.
Ayo Dosunmu returned to the starting lineup after missing the last three games with a facial injury.
The Illini star wore a black mask to protect himself and he proved it didn't bother him. Dosunmu tied for a game-high with 19 points.
With the game on the line, it was Dosunmu who drove to the basket and finished an AND 1 with 44.7 seconds left to give Illinois the lead by two.
They wouldn't look back as the Illini defeat Ohio State, 73-68. This is Illinois' second top 10 win this week after beating second ranked Michigan on Tuesday.
Freshman Andre Curbelo continues to impress. He also had 19 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds.
The Illini will be the number two seed in the Big Ten Tournament after finishing their conference slate with a 16-4 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.