(WAND-TV) -- Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu earned yet another honor for his career Saturday as the junior won the Bob Cousy Award for being the nation's top point guard.
The Illini star is just the second Illinois player to ever win the award, only behind Dee Brown, who won the award in 2006.
Dosunmu played in 28 games this season, averaging 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He shot 48.8 percent from the field, 78.3 percent from the line, and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.
